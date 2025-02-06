Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Receives First Deputy Prime Minister Of Kuwait

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published February 06, 2025 | 08:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Kuwait

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 06th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today received Sheikh Fahad Yusuf Saud Al-Sabah, First Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Minister of Interior of the State of Kuwait, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the fraternal relations between the UAE and Kuwait and ways to strengthen them across various fields to serve the interests of both countries and their peoples. They also reviewed several topics of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by a number of ministers and senior officials.

