Mansour Bin Zayed Receives First Deputy Prime Minister Of Russian Federation
Sumaira FH Published February 15, 2025 | 09:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, First Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov, along with his accompanying delegation.
The two sides exchanged cordial conversations and discussed ways to enhance and develop bilateral relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation in various fields, in a manner that serves their shared interests and benefits both nations and their peoples.
The meeting was attended by Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the United Arab Emirates, Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to Russia, and a number of officials.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February a ..
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees
PM Shehbaz directs privatization of PIA by June on IMF demand
Naqvi meets Acting US Ambassador Natalie Baker
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: Several star players to miss tournament
Pakistani men made me cry: Rakhi Sawant
ECC approves over Rs27 billion to ensure financial support for key initiatives
Green Pakistan Initiative to revolutionize agriculture
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Russian Federation37 seconds ago
-
3rd UAE Schools, Nursery Show kicks off at Expo Centre Sharjah2 hours ago
-
Al Salam Cycling Championship’s Women’s Race set to be held on 16 February at Al Marmoom Conserv ..2 hours ago
-
Asia drives 2025 oil demand growth as cuts, sanctions reduce supply surplus: EA Oil Market Report3 hours ago
-
Israeli releases sixth batch of Palestinian detainees3 hours ago
-
Sultan Al Qasimi inaugurates Sharjah Falconers Club4 hours ago
-
Tawazun Council issues resolution on 'Quality Mark for Military, Security Sector'4 hours ago
-
Dubai Customs launches 'Basma' Award to foster innovation, protect intellectual property5 hours ago
-
GCC countries' crude oil production in 2023 logged about 17 mbpd, ranking first worldwide in output, ..5 hours ago
-
Scientific Study: Invertebrates play pivotal role in enhancing soil fertility5 hours ago
-
NAMLCFTC receives 8,000 questionnaires from private sector5 hours ago
-
Tasleeh Holding to showcase cutting-edge defence innovations at IDEX 20256 hours ago