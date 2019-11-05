UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansour Bin Zayed Receives First Deputy Prime Minister Of Tajikistan

Faizan Hashmi 45 seconds ago Tue 05th November 2019 | 08:00 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received today at Al Bateen Palace, the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, Davlatali Said, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour and Said discussed ways to boost bilateral relations between the two countries across the economic, investment, cultural, tourist and energy and other fields to achieve mutual interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

Attending the meeting were Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; a number of officials, and Dr Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, Non- resident Ambassador to Tajikstan.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Tajikistan

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed highlights UAE’s keenness to a ..

31 minutes ago

Dubai’s iconic destinations featured in the firs ..

2 hours ago

NEPRA approves Rs 1.82 per unit increase in power ..

2 hours ago

Fifth edition of Global Islamic Economy Summit to ..

2 hours ago

24th session of International Islamic Fiqh Academy ..

2 hours ago

Australia beats Pakistan, wins 2nd T20

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.