Mansour bin Zayed receives First Deputy Prime Minister of Tajikistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received today at Al Bateen Palace, the First Deputy Prime Minister of the Republic of Tajikistan, Davlatali Said, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour and Said discussed ways to boost bilateral relations between the two countries across the economic, investment, cultural, tourist and energy and other fields to achieve mutual interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

Attending the meeting were Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; a number of officials, and Dr Mohamed Ahmed bin Sultan Al Jaber, Non- resident Ambassador to Tajikstan.