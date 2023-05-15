Mansour bin Zayed receives GCC Secretary General

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, received today Jasem Mohamed AlBudaiwi, Secretary General of the Cooperation Council for the Arab States of the Gulf.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed welcomed the GCC chief, and expressed the UAE leadership's hope for advancing the cooperation between the GCC member states for best interest of their peoples. His Highness affirmed the UAE' keenness to further strengthening fraternal and historic bonds between the peoples in the region.

The meeting also discussed an array of regional and global issues and exchanged views on them.

Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, attended the meeting.