Mansour bin Zayed receives Governor of Central Bank of Iran

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Jan, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, received Mohammad Reza Farzin, Governor of the Central Bank of Islamic Republic of Iran.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the UAE and Iran and ways to enhance them, especially in the financial and banking fields.

Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, and Khaled Mohamed Balama, Governor of the Central Bank of the UAE (CBUAE), attended the meeting.