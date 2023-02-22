UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Indonesian Defence Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2023 | 05:45 PM

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2023) ABU DHABI, 22nd February, 2023 (WAM) – H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, received Prabowo Subianto, Indonesian Minister of Defence, at Qasr Al Watan, today.

The Indonesian defence minister is currently visiting the UAE to attend the ongoing 16th International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2023.

During the meeting, they discussed the relations of cooperation and joint coordination between the two friendly countries in the defence and military fields and ways of developing them in order to achieve common interests, in addition to reviewing a number of issues related to the field of defence manufacturing and advanced modern military technologies.

