ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 07th Jul, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received Sayed Mohammad Hosseini, Iran's Chargé d'Affaires in the UAE, at Qasr Al Watan, on Wednesday.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of enhancing bilateral cooperation to serve mutual interests of the two friendly countries. Issues of common interest were also discussed.