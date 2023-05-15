Mansour bin Zayed receives Iranian Minister of Roads and Urban Development

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th May, 2023) ABU DHABI, 15th May, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, received Mehrdad Bazrpash, Iran's Minister of Roads and Urban Development, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting, which took place on the sidelines of the middle East Rail 2023 in Abu Dhabi, reviewed a host of avenues for joint cooperation and a number of issues of mutual interest.

Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure, attended the meeting.