Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Kazakh Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 02:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Aug, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has received Madiyar Menilbeko, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, at Qasr Al Watan.

At the meeting, the two sides discussed ways of developing cooperation in the investment, economic, and development fields in a way that achieves the common interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

