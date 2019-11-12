UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Kazakh Energy Minister

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 12th November 2019 | 05:45 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakh Energy Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 12th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received Kazakh Energy Minister Kanat Bozumbayev, at Qasr Al Watan on Tuesday.

They explored prospects for joint cooperation across investment, economic and developmental areas in a way that serves mutual interests of the two friendly countries and their peoples.

