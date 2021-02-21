(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has received a written message from Kazakhstan's Prime Minister, Askar Mamin, dealing with friendly relations and cooperation between the two countries.

This came when Sheikh Mansour received Madiyar Menilbekov, Ambassador of Kazakhstan to the UAE, who delivered the message, on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2021, which opened today at ADNEC.

Sheikh Mansour and Menilbekov reviewed ways to enhance bilateral relations and cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan in various fields and sectors to achieve progress, prosperity and stability for the two friendly countries.