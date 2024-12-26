Mansour bin Zayed receives Kazakhstan Defence Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 26th Dec, 2024) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received today at his office in Qasr Al Watan, Ruslan Zhaksylykov, Minister of Defence of the Republic of Kazakhstan.

During the meeting, they discussed cooperation between the UAE and Kazakhstan and ways to strengthen ties across various fields for the mutual benefit of both countries and their friendly peoples.