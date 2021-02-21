UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Minister Of Defence Industry Of Republic Of Azerbaijan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 5 minutes ago Sun 21st February 2021 | 08:45 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Defence Industry of Republic of Azerbaijan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received today, Minister of Defence Industry of the Republic of Azerbaijan Madat Guliyev, on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2021, which opened today at ADNEC.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour and Madat Guliyev discussed ways to enhance relations between the UAE and Azerbaijan in various fields and sectors to achieve prosperity, progress and stability for the two friendly countries and peoples.

