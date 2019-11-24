UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Minister Of Foreign Affairs Of Turkmenistan

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 21 minutes ago Sun 24th November 2019 | 05:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Nov, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today received, at Al Watan Palace, Rasit Meredow, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, both sides discussed bilateral ties between their countries in the areas of investment, business, tourism and culture, as well as ways of further developing them.

The meeting was attended by Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary for Government Coordination at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Hassan Abdullah Al Adhab, UAE Ambassador to Turkmenistan, and Khalfan Sultan bin Hudhairam Al Katbi.

