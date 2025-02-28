Mansour Bin Zayed Receives 'ne'ma' Initiative Team
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 28, 2025 | 12:45 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received the team behind the "ne'ma" initiative, which aims to reduce food loss and waste while promoting sustainable food consumption in the country.
During the meeting at Qasr Al Watan, His Highness Sheikh Mansour listened to a detailed explanation from the team about the initiative's objectives and key areas of focus, including data analysis, measuring food loss and waste, community awareness, driving behavioural change and policy development.
This initiative is part of the national efforts to cut food loss and waste by 50 percent by 2030, in line with the UAE National Food Security Strategy 2051 and in support of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goal 12.3.
His Highness also visited the "Al Fina'a by ne'ma" event at Qasr Al Watan, where he met with entrepreneurs and technology providers and was briefed on innovative solutions in areas such as food preservation technologies and supporting a sustainable, circular economy.
Sheikh Mansour emphasised the importance of supporting these innovations, highlighting the need to scale their impact and drive the sustainable transformation of food consumption, thus contributing to the achievement of sustainable development goals and supporting the UAE's food security objectives.
Launched in 2022 by the Emirates Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of Climate Change and Environment and the Presidential Court, the "ne'ma" initiative is a key part of the country's efforts to reduce food waste and foster sustainable consumption.
In 2024, the initiative successfully diverted 612,000 kgs of food from landfills and rescued and redistributed 367,450 kgs of surplus food, benefiting over 450,000 people.
Additionally, the initiative is conducting the first national study on food loss and waste, which will provide vital data to inform future policies.
