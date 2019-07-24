UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Nicaraguan Health Minister

Faizan Hashmi 13 seconds ago Wed 24th July 2019 | 11:45 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Nicaraguan Health Minister

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Jul, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received on Wednesday the Nicaraguan Minister of Health Sonia Castro Gonzalez.

They discussed means to deepen cooperation in healthcare and issues of mutual interest.

The meeting was attended by Obaid bin Humaid Al Tayer, Minister of State for Financial Affairs, and other officials.

