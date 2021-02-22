UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Omani Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 29 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 08:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Omani Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today received Ahmed Hilal Saud Al-Busaidi, Ambassador of Oman to the UAE, on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX) currently being held at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

During the meeting, both sides discussed ways of strengthening the overall cooperation between the UAE and Oman.

