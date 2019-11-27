Mansour bin Zayed receives Omani Ambassador

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 27th November, 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today received Dr. Khalid bin Saeed bin Salem Al Jaradi, outgoing Ambassador of Oman to the UAE, who bid farewell to his tenure.

Sheikh Mansour praised Ambassador Al Jaradi's efforts in furthering relations between the two fraternal countries, and wished him success in his new endeavours.

The Ambassador lauded his country's progressive ties with the UAE and expressed his gratitude to Sheikh Mansour for the cooperation offered to him during his tenure.

Also present were Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary for Government Liaison at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs.