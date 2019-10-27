UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Pakistan Ambassador

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Sun 27th October 2019 | 06:15 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Pakistan Ambassador

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has received Ghulam Dastagir, Ambassador of Pakistan to the UAE, at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed bilateral relations between the two countries, and means of enhancing cooperation across trade and investment, and development sectors.

Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary for Government Coordination Sector at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, were present during the meeting.

