Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Phone Call From Colombian Vice President

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 6 minutes ago Thu 27th August 2020 | 11:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives phone call from Colombian Vice President

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Aug, 2020) The Vice President of Colombia, Marta Lucía Ramírez, conveyed the greetings of President Ivan Duque Marquez of Colombia, to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, in a phone call today with H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs.

Ramírez extended sincere thanks for the UAE's medical assistance sent to Colombia to bolster its efforts in curbing the spread of the COVID-19.

She also appreciated the UAE’s pledge to send 500,00 coronavirus vaccine doses in the future as part of the Emirates’ contribution to the global fight against the pandemic.

Sheikh Mansour discussed with the Colombian Vice President the prospects of consolidating cooperation in the field of health and accelerating bilateral investments in the energy and renewable energy domains. They also reviewed a number of regional and international issues of concern.

