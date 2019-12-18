UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Receives President Of Asian Football Confederation

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Wed 18th December 2019 | 09:15 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives President of Asian Football Confederation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 18th Dec, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received the President of the Asian Football Confederation, AFC, Salman bin Ibrahim Al Khalifa, at Qasr Al Watan on Wednesday, where Sheikh Mansour was briefed about the AFC's plans and programmes to develop football, the future of the game and the challenges facing it.

Sheikh Mansour hailed the efforts exerted by the AFC to develop the Asian football journey and expressed his appreciation over the federation supporting and developing the game across the continent.

Khaldoon Khalifa Al Mubarak, Chairman of the Executive Affairs Authority; Rashid Saeed Al Amri, Assistant Under-Secretary for Government Coordination Department at Presidential Affairs Ministry, and Abdullah Nasser Al Junaibi, Vice-President of the UAE Football Association, were also present at the meeting.

