(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Apr, 2023) ABU DHABI, 31st March, 2023 (WAM) – His Highness Vice President Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan has received Faiq Zidan, President of the Supreme Judicial Council in Iraq, and his accompanying delegation.

During the meeting, they discussed methods to strengthen judicial cooperation between the UAE and Iraq, as well as a variety of other issues of interest.

The meeting was attended by Abdullah bin Sultan bin Awad Al Nuaimi, Minister of Justice, and Dr Mudhaffar Mustafa Al-Jubouri, Ambassador of Iraq to the UAE.