Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Prosecutor-General Of Russian Federation
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 07:46 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received today Igor Krasnov, Prosecutor-General of the Russian Federation, and his accompanying delegation at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.
During the meeting, H.H.
Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and Krasnov discussed ways to strengthen and further develop bilateral relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation, particularly in legal and judicial areas, to serve common interests and benefit both countries and their peoples.
Also in attendance were Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney-General of the UAE and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation.
