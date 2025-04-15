Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Prosecutor-General Of Russian Federation

Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 07:46 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Prosecutor-General of Russian Federation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Apr, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received today Igor Krasnov, Prosecutor-General of the Russian Federation, and his accompanying delegation at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, H.H.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed and Krasnov discussed ways to strengthen and further develop bilateral relations between the UAE and the Russian Federation, particularly in legal and judicial areas, to serve common interests and benefit both countries and their peoples.

Also in attendance were Dr. Hamad Saif Al Shamsi, Attorney-General of the UAE and Dr. Mohammed Ahmed Al Jaber, UAE Ambassador to the Russian Federation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia UAE Abu Dhabi Court

Recent Stories

17 countries participate in SCRF 2025

17 countries participate in SCRF 2025

2 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening cerem ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends opening ceremony of Abu Dhabi Global Health ..

2 minutes ago
 ICAO re-elects UAE’s Hamad Al Muhairi as Chair o ..

ICAO re-elects UAE’s Hamad Al Muhairi as Chair of Aviation Security Panel for ..

2 minutes ago
 EMSTEEL joins 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'

EMSTEEL joins 'Make it in the Emirates 2025'

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Chambers explores ways to strengthen economi ..

Dubai Chambers explores ways to strengthen economic relations with North Macedon ..

2 minutes ago
 Majlis gatherings living platforms to promote Emir ..

Majlis gatherings living platforms to promote Emirati values

3 minutes ago
IFZA strengthens strategic partnership with BVMW a ..

IFZA strengthens strategic partnership with BVMW at Zukunftstag in Berlin

3 minutes ago
 UAE, Japan hold Second Ministerial Meeting of Comp ..

UAE, Japan hold Second Ministerial Meeting of Comprehensive Strategic Partnershi ..

3 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Prosecutor-General of R ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Prosecutor-General of Russian Federation

3 minutes ago
 SEC reviews qualitative results of 10th edition of ..

SEC reviews qualitative results of 10th edition of ACRES

3 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group wins Gold, Silver Investors in People ..

ADNEC Group wins Gold, Silver Investors in People accreditations

4 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo further expands network to Narit ..

Emirates SkyCargo further expands network to Narita International Airport, Japan

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East