Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 17th November 2019 | 10:00 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Russian Minister of Industry and Trade

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Nov, 2019) ABU DHABI, 17th November 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, met today, on the sidelines of Dubai Air Show 2019, with Denis Manturov, Minister of Industry and Trade of the Russian Federation.

The meeting discussed bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation in investment, economic and development fields.

