Mansour bin Zayed receives Russian Minister Trade and Industry

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received today, Minister of Trade and Industry of the Russian Federation, Denis Manturov, on the sidelines of the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) 2021, which opened today at ADNEC.

Sheikh Mansour and Manturov discussed ways to enhance cooperation and ties between the UAE and Russia in various field sand sectors to achieve prosperity, progress and stability for the two friendly peoples