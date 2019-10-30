Mansour bin Zayed receives Slovenian Deputy PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 30th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received on Wednesday, Miroslav Cerar, Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia, and his delegation.

During the meeting, which took place at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, both sides discussed the overall cooperation and friendship between the UAE and Slovenia and ways of developing them, along with various issues of mutual concern.

Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Development Fund, and Rashid Saeed Al Ameri, Under-Secretary for Government Coordination Sector at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, also attended the meeting.