ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received Ahmed Al Safadi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour and Al Safadi engaged in cordial talks and explored ways to strengthen the fraternal ties between the UAE and Jordan.

They also discussed opportunities for enhancing relations across various sectors, fostering mutual interests, and benefiting both nations and their people.

The meeting was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), along with several senior officials.