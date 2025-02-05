Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Speaker Of Jordan's House Of Representatives

Umer Jamshaid Published February 05, 2025 | 09:16 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received Ahmed Al Safadi, Speaker of the House of Representatives of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, today at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour and Al Safadi engaged in cordial talks and explored ways to strengthen the fraternal ties between the UAE and Jordan.

They also discussed opportunities for enhancing relations across various sectors, fostering mutual interests, and benefiting both nations and their people.

The meeting was attended by Saqr Ghobash, Speaker of the Federal National Council (FNC), along with several senior officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Court

Recent Stories

ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaki ..

ACRES marks its largest edition with record-breaking AED4.3 billion deals

49 seconds ago
 Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustai ..

Abu Dhabi Sustainability Group launches 9th Sustainable Business Leadership Awar ..

59 seconds ago
 AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, te ..

AEEDC Dubai 2025 discusses latest advancements, technologies in dentistry

1 minute ago
 DEWA, ABB Smart Power Division strengthen partners ..

DEWA, ABB Smart Power Division strengthen partnership for smart energy innovatio ..

1 minute ago
 UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Co ..

UAE hosts Global Tolerance and Human Fraternity Conference in Abu Dhabi

2 minutes ago
 9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launc ..

9th edition of 'Waraqeen' used book festival launched

2 minutes ago
UAE leaders send condolences to Aga Khan family

UAE leaders send condolences to Aga Khan family

2 minutes ago
 Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Co-Founder, CEO of ..

Maktoum bin Mohammed meets with Co-Founder, CEO of Palantir Technologies

2 minutes ago
 Abdullah bin Zayed bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

Abdullah bin Zayed bin Zayed receives Tunisian FM

2 minutes ago
 ADNEC Group announces sponsorship agreement with C ..

ADNEC Group announces sponsorship agreement with Calidus for IDEX, NAVDEX 2025

3 minutes ago
 SPC Free Zone showcases world-class services to pu ..

SPC Free Zone showcases world-class services to publishers at Cairo Internationa ..

3 minutes ago
 Mansour bin Zayed receives Speaker of Jordan's Hou ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Speaker of Jordan's House of Representatives

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East