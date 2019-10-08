Mansour bin Zayed receives Sudanese PM

(@FahadShabbir)

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Oct, 2019) ABU DHABI, 8th October 2019 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received on Monday at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Dr. Abdulla Hamdok, Prime Minister of the transitional government in Sudan, and his accompanying delegation.

The meeting discussed ways to enhance fraternal ties between the UAE and Sudan in various political, economic and developmental domains, for the benefit of the two brotherly peoples. Also reviewed were the latest regional developments.

The meeting was attended by Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Minister of State, Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs and Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Director-General of the Abu Dhabi Fund for Development.