Mansour bin Zayed receives team from Khalifa Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 10th Feb, 2023) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, received, at Qasr Al Watan, a team from the Khalifa Centre for Genetic Engineering and Biotechnology, headed by Dr. Khaled Amiri, Director of the Centre.

During the meeting, Sheikh Mansour was briefed about the centre’s goals and strategic plans in areas of specialist scientific research and genetic engineering, as well as the outcomes of its research projects and future plans in the areas of sustainable agricultural development, agricultural production and national food security.

Sheikh Mansour stressed that the UAE, thanks to the vision of its leadership and the significant efforts of its citizens, has achieved great progress in the areas of agriculture, sustainable development, scientific research and innovation in food security, as well as in advancing local agricultural production.

These outcomes are the result of the legacy of the UAE's Founding Father, the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, who was keen to develop the agricultural sector and find sustainable solutions to various challenges, he added.

He also commended the efforts of the centre’s team to lead in the areas of genetic engineering and scientific research, to advance the country’s agricultural sector, directing them to intensify their relevant scientific research efforts and follow the best international standards.

Dr. Amiri said that the centre aims to achieve the vision of the UAE’s leadership in the areas of agricultural innovation and research and sustainable agricultural practices, lauding the generous support of H.H. Sheikh Mansour for the centre, which has adopted a new strategy in light of his directives.

