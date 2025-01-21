Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Turkish Ambassador To UAE

Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 10:15 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador to UAE

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today received Tugay Tunçer, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the UAE, at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain City.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour and the Turkish Ambassador exchanged cordial conversations and discussed ways to strengthen and develop bilateral relations between the two countries across various fields, in a manner that serves mutual interests and benefits both nations and their friendly peoples.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Court

Recent Stories

Domotex Middle East to launch on April 22 in Dubai

Domotex Middle East to launch on April 22 in Dubai

8 minutes ago
 Austria’s emissions down by 6.5 percent

Austria’s emissions down by 6.5 percent

38 minutes ago
 Xposure 2025: 420 acclaimed visual artists to pres ..

Xposure 2025: 420 acclaimed visual artists to present 3,100 masterpieces across ..

52 minutes ago
 Davos 2025: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global ..

Davos 2025: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives signs cooperation ..

52 minutes ago
 Sharjah Chamber, Indian state of Kerala discuss en ..

Sharjah Chamber, Indian state of Kerala discuss enhancing cooperation

53 minutes ago
 NMDC Energy inaugurates advanced fabrication yard ..

NMDC Energy inaugurates advanced fabrication yard in Saudi Arabia to drive regio ..

1 hour ago
UNRWA: Reconstructing Gaza Strip exceeds agency's ..

UNRWA: Reconstructing Gaza Strip exceeds agency's capabilities due to severe dam ..

1 hour ago
 Joint Statement: Minister of Justice meets French ..

Joint Statement: Minister of Justice meets French counterpart; discusses ways to ..

1 hour ago
 Minister of Economy reviews role of proactive init ..

Minister of Economy reviews role of proactive initiatives in enhancing UAE econo ..

2 hours ago
 e& ranked world’s fastest growing brand in lates ..

E& ranked world’s fastest growing brand in latest Global 500 Brand report

2 hours ago
 AGDA hosts regional diplomatic academies to advanc ..

AGDA hosts regional diplomatic academies to advance collaboration

2 hours ago
 UAE expresses solidarity with Türkiye, conveys co ..

UAE expresses solidarity with Türkiye, conveys condolences over victims of hote ..

3 hours ago

More Stories From Middle East