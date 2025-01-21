Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Turkish Ambassador To UAE
Muhammad Irfan Published January 21, 2025 | 10:15 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today received Tugay Tunçer, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the UAE, at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain City.
H.H. Sheikh Mansour and the Turkish Ambassador exchanged cordial conversations and discussed ways to strengthen and develop bilateral relations between the two countries across various fields, in a manner that serves mutual interests and benefits both nations and their friendly peoples.
Recent Stories
Domotex Middle East to launch on April 22 in Dubai
Austria’s emissions down by 6.5 percent
Xposure 2025: 420 acclaimed visual artists to present 3,100 masterpieces across ..
Davos 2025: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives signs cooperation ..
Sharjah Chamber, Indian state of Kerala discuss enhancing cooperation
NMDC Energy inaugurates advanced fabrication yard in Saudi Arabia to drive regio ..
UNRWA: Reconstructing Gaza Strip exceeds agency's capabilities due to severe dam ..
Joint Statement: Minister of Justice meets French counterpart; discusses ways to ..
Minister of Economy reviews role of proactive initiatives in enhancing UAE econo ..
E& ranked world’s fastest growing brand in latest Global 500 Brand report
AGDA hosts regional diplomatic academies to advance collaboration
UAE expresses solidarity with Türkiye, conveys condolences over victims of hote ..
More Stories From Middle East
-
Domotex Middle East to launch on April 22 in Dubai8 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador to UAE8 minutes ago
-
India to allow duty-free import of diamonds for re-export effective April 138 minutes ago
-
Austria’s emissions down by 6.5 percent38 minutes ago
-
Chinese scientists bring humanity closer to fusion reactor52 minutes ago
-
Xposure 2025: 420 acclaimed visual artists to present 3,100 masterpieces across 98 exhibitions52 minutes ago
-
Davos 2025: Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Global Initiatives signs cooperation agreement, contribut ..52 minutes ago
-
Sharjah Chamber, Indian state of Kerala discuss enhancing cooperation53 minutes ago
-
NMDC Energy inaugurates advanced fabrication yard in Saudi Arabia to drive regional growth1 hour ago
-
UNRWA: Reconstructing Gaza Strip exceeds agency's capabilities due to severe damage1 hour ago
-
Joint Statement: Minister of Justice meets French counterpart; discusses ways to enhance channels of ..1 hour ago
-
Minister of Economy reviews role of proactive initiatives in enhancing UAE economy’s competitivene ..2 hours ago