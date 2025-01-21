Mansour bin Zayed receives Turkish Ambassador to UAE

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 21st Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, today received Tugay Tunçer, Ambassador of the Republic of Türkiye to the UAE, at Al Maqam Palace in Al Ain City.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour and the Turkish Ambassador exchanged cordial conversations and discussed ways to strengthen and develop bilateral relations between the two countries across various fields, in a manner that serves mutual interests and benefits both nations and their friendly peoples.