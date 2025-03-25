ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 25th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has received a number of sheikhs, officials, and UAE citizens at his palace's Al Barza Majlis in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour and the attendees exchanged cordial conversations that reflected the deep bonds between the wise leadership and the people of the nation. The meeting also addressed several topics related to national and UAE citizen affairs.

This gathering comes as part of H.

H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed’s keenness to strengthen social cohesion by directly engaging with UAE citizens and listening to their aspirations, contributing to the prosperity and well-being of the nation and its people.

The attendees expressed their happiness at meeting H.H. Sheikh Mansour, affirming that such gatherings embody the genuine approach of the leadership in maintaining continuous communication with the community and ensuring their needs are met.

The meeting was attended by a number of sheikhs, senior officials, and numerous UAE citizens.