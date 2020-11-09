UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Uzbek Minister Of Investment And Foreign Trade

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Mon 09th November 2020 | 05:45 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbek Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 09th Nov, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today received Sardor Umurzakov, Uzbek Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade, and his delegation at Qasr Al Watan.

During the meeting, both sides discussed the bilateral ties between the UAE and Uzbekistan in the areas of investment and commerce, as well as ways of reinforcing and developing them to achieve their mutual interests. They also exchanged opinions on several regional and international issues of mutual concern.

Umurzakov wrote a statement on the VIP guest book at Qasr Al Watan expressing his happiness and pride at the bilateral ties between the UAE and Uzbekistan and hoping for their relations to develop and grow, to achieve the aspirations of their leaderships and peoples.

