Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbek Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade

(@imziishan)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 24th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received on Tuesday, Umurzakov Sardor Uktamovich, Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the two sides held talks on bilateral ties between the UAE and Uzbekistan, as well as exchanged views on regional and international developments.