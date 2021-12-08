(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 08th Dec, 2021) ABU DHABI, 7th December 2021 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received today Sardor Umurzakov, Deputy Prime Minister of Uzbekistan.

Sheikh Mansour welcomed Sardor Umurzakov and discussed with bilateral relations and ways to enhance cooperation between the two countries in investments and energy areas.