ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today received at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Sardor Umurzakov, the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed UAE-Uzbekistan relations, and ways to develop cooperation across various domains in a way that realises the common interests of the two friendly countries and peoples. They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry,.