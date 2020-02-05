UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Uzbekistan's Minister Of Foreign Trade

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 05th February 2020 | 04:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan's Minister of Foreign Trade

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Feb, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today received at Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, Sardor Umurzakov, the Minister of Investment and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the two sides reviewed UAE-Uzbekistan relations, and ways to develop cooperation across various domains in a way that realises the common interests of the two friendly countries and peoples. They also discussed a number of regional and international issues of common concern.

The meeting was attended by Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry,.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Abu Dhabi Uzbekistan Industry

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Minis ..

1 minute ago

ERC continue providing humanitarian aid to Rohingy ..

16 minutes ago

ERC continue providing humanitarian aid to Rohingy ..

16 minutes ago

Zaira Wasim speaks up against atrocities in Occupi ..

24 minutes ago

Barca, Real, Bayern, Inter and Arsenal join stella ..

29 minutes ago

Cricket: New Zealand v India 1st ODI scoreboard

22 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.