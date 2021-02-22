UrduPoint.com
Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Vice Prime Minister Of Ukraine

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Mon 22nd February 2021 | 09:30 PM

Mansour bin Zayed receives Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 22nd Feb, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today received Oleh Urusky, Vice Prime Minister of Ukraine, to discuss ways of consolidating the overall cooperation between the UAE and Ukraine to the best interests of their peoples.

The meeting, which was held on the sidelines of the 15th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (IDEX 2021), was attended by Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor to the Ministry of Presidency Affairs.

