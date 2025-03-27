Mansour Bin Zayed Receives Winners Of Agricultural Excellence Award
Faizan Hashmi Published March 27, 2025 | 05:15 PM
ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received the winners of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award during a Ramadan Iftar gathering held at Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi.
H.H. Sheikh Mansour congratulated the winners, praising their efforts in advancing the agricultural sector and their commitment to implementing best sustainable practices. He affirmed that such excellence reflects the spirit of dedication and hard work in serving the nation.
He also exchanged warm Ramadan greetings with attendees, highlighting the holy month’s role in reinforcing values of compassion and connection.
He prayed for continued health and well-being for President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and for the holy month to bring blessings to the UAE, its leadership, and its people.
The award recipients expressed pride in the recognition, noting that the honour serves as a strong incentive to elevate the agricultural sector in the UAE. They stated that the award embodies Sheikh Mansour’s vision of empowering farmers and livestock breeders, encouraging the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices, and strengthening food security in the country.
Recent Stories
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port
AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Fat ..
Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t
Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign
Zhongguancun Forum opens in Beijing to explore tech innovations
More Stories From Middle East
-
MoHRE fines 22 Domestic Worker Recruitment Offices in February4 minutes ago
-
Al Ansari Holding contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign4 minutes ago
-
Egypt strongly condemns Israeli incursion in Syria4 minutes ago
-
Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award4 minutes ago
-
Hazza bin Zayed attends Iftar banquet hosted by Saeed Eid Al Ghafli in Abu Dhabi5 minutes ago
-
Dar Global contributes AED1 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign2 hours ago
-
AD Ports Group to develop petroleum storage terminal at Khalifa Port2 hours ago
-
AQUA Properties contributes AED1 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign2 hours ago
-
Kuwait oil price up 4 cents to $77.40 pb2 hours ago
-
Prescott Real Estate Development contributes 6 residential units to support 'Father Endowments'2 hours ago
-
Jafza expands Logistics Park with AED90 million investment t2 hours ago
-
Emirates Islamic contributes AED5 million to Fathers' Endowment campaign2 hours ago