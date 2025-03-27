Mansour bin Zayed receives winners of Agricultural Excellence Award

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 27th Mar, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, received the winners of the Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Agricultural Excellence Award during a Ramadan Iftar gathering held at Emirates Palace Hotel in Abu Dhabi.

H.H. Sheikh Mansour congratulated the winners, praising their efforts in advancing the agricultural sector and their commitment to implementing best sustainable practices. He affirmed that such excellence reflects the spirit of dedication and hard work in serving the nation.

He also exchanged warm Ramadan greetings with attendees, highlighting the holy month’s role in reinforcing values of compassion and connection.

He prayed for continued health and well-being for President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and for the holy month to bring blessings to the UAE, its leadership, and its people.

The award recipients expressed pride in the recognition, noting that the honour serves as a strong incentive to elevate the agricultural sector in the UAE. They stated that the award embodies Sheikh Mansour’s vision of empowering farmers and livestock breeders, encouraging the adoption of sustainable agricultural practices, and strengthening food security in the country.