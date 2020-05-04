UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansour Bin Zayed Restructures Al Jazira Club, Group Companies' Boards

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Mon 04th May 2020 | 12:30 PM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th May, 2020) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Presidential Affairs, and President of Al Jazira sports and Cultural Club has this week issued a resolution restructuring the Boards of Al Jazira Club and its Group Companies, to oversee and lead its next phase of development. The resolution also reformed the Club’s board Executive Committee.

The resolution comes into immediate effect and represents the on-going efforts to embed world class governance and performance levels across the organisation. It is the latest in a series of progressive steps taken at the Club since 2018, to ensure sustainable future success.

The Board of Directors will be chaired by H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and the members are Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamdan bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, who will also serve as Vice Chairman of the Club, Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Rashed Ateeq Al Hameli, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Saeed Abdullah bin Sheiban, Tareq Ahmed Al Masoud, Sultan Dhahi Al Humairi, and Hamad Mohammed Al-Hurr Al-Suwaidi.

The reformed Board Executive Committee will be chaired by Dr. Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, and the members are Ahmed Ali Al Sayegh, Rashed Ateeq Al Hameli, Mohammed Saif Al Suwaidi, Saeed Abdullah bin Sheiban, Tareq Ahmed Al Masoud, Sultan Dhahi Al Humairi, and Hamad Mohammed Al-Hurr Al-Suwaidi.

The Executive Committee will operate as the Board of the Group Companies, to oversee the execution of the governance systems, unify the efforts, coordinate actions and implement the vision of the leadership of the Club.

The Board Executive Committee will meet online for the first time next week, in order to implement new supporting governance measures and review priorities across all Club entities.

