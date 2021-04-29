Mansour bin Zayed, Saudi Minister of Sports review fostering bilateral relations

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 29th Apr, 2021) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, has received Prince Abdulaziz bin Turki bin Faisal Al Saud, Saudi Minister of Sports and Chairman of the Saudi Olympic Committee, at Qasr Al Watan, Abu Dhabi.

They discussed the prospects of promoting the bilateral relations, especially at the sports level, by accelerating joint programmes and initiatives, to help achieve the ambitions of their countries' peoples.

In attendance were Sheikh Shakhbout bin Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of State; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of Federal Supreme Council Affairs; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Cabinet Member and Minister of Culture and Youth; Ahmed Mohammed Al Hamairi, Secretary-General of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Hamad Abdul Rahman Al Madfa, Secretary-General for the Supreme Council of the Union at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Mohammed Abdullah Al Junaibi, Director of Presidential Protocols at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; and Turki bin Abdullah Al Dakhil, Saudi Ambassador to the UAE.