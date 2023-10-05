ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 05th Oct, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, has said that the UAE's hosting of the International Council on Archives (ICA) Congress Abu Dhabi 2023, which takes place from 9 to 13 October, is a demonstration of the country’s key role in preserving the world's heritage and culture in a scientific and reliable manner to serve as invaluable tools for future generations.

Sheikh Mansour underscored the Congress's pivotal function as a global platform for leaders within the archive sector, fostering the exchange of innovative ideas, groundbreaking research, and visionary perspectives. The event serves as an invaluable forum where specialists can engage in fruitful discourse on various subjects.

The Congress is poised to serve as a global platform, convening thousands of archivists from across the globe to address common concerns. Together, they aim to cultivate fresh concepts that contribute to the advancement of knowledge-based societies, while also addressing the challenges faced by the archives and records management community and devising strategies to overcome them.

Sheikh Mansour noted that this meeting of global experts and the exchange of knowledge and experience will lead to innovations and creative ideas in the field of preserving documents and sources of knowledge, as well as exploring new ways to employ these methods to help serve scientific, economic and political development.

He urged all concerned parties to leverage the opportunity of this global event taking place in the UAE, as it offers specialists and professionals engaged in archiving and documentation the chance to acquire knowledge and expertise that will advance their capabilities. This, in turn, will empower them to make significant contributions in their field and help establish a brighter, more sustainable future for generations to come.

Sheikh Mansour praised the organising committee of the Congress and its partners, commending their efforts for helping to showcase the UAE’s global status in various fields, and the development ambitions of its leadership and its people.