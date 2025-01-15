Mansour bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, discussed ways to enhance cooperation to develop the two countries' shared aspirations for sustainable development and prosperity.

During the meeting, held at the Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, H.H.

Sheikh Mansour welcomed the President of Uzbekistan, who is on an official visit to the UAE to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which continues at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed also hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting President and his delegation.

The banquet was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, along with several ministers and senior UAE officials.