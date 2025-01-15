Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed, Uzbek President Discuss Cooperation

Umer Jamshaid Published January 15, 2025 | 09:00 PM

Mansour bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss cooperation

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jan, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Shavkat Mirziyoyev, President of the Republic of Uzbekistan, discussed ways to enhance cooperation to develop the two countries' shared aspirations for sustainable development and prosperity.

During the meeting, held at the Qasr Al Watan in Abu Dhabi, H.H.

Sheikh Mansour welcomed the President of Uzbekistan, who is on an official visit to the UAE to participate in Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, which continues at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed also hosted a luncheon in honour of the visiting President and his delegation.

The banquet was attended by H.H. Lt. General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, along with several ministers and senior UAE officials.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi Visit Uzbekistan Court

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss coopera ..

Mansour bin Zayed, Uzbek President discuss cooperation

1 minute ago
 UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of ..

UAE mediation efforts succeed with new exchange of 50 captives between Russia, U ..

2 minutes ago
 Dubai Humanitarian dispatches 68.4 metric tonnes o ..

Dubai Humanitarian dispatches 68.4 metric tonnes of aid to Gaza

2 minutes ago
 UAE-Finland Business Council discusses enhancing t ..

UAE-Finland Business Council discusses enhancing trade exchange, private sector ..

28 minutes ago
 Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 10th edition of Dubai I ..

Mansoor bin Mohammed opens 10th edition of Dubai International Project Managemen ..

29 minutes ago
 Emirates SkyCargo heads into 2025 with 15% increas ..

Emirates SkyCargo heads into 2025 with 15% increase in cargo capacity to meet su ..

29 minutes ago
SteelFab 2025 highlights latest technologies, inno ..

SteelFab 2025 highlights latest technologies, innovations in metalworking sector

30 minutes ago
 Presidents of UAE, Uzbekistan witness signing of s ..

Presidents of UAE, Uzbekistan witness signing of strategic partnership declarati ..

30 minutes ago
 BEEAH, Masdar announce Phase Two expansion of Shar ..

BEEAH, Masdar announce Phase Two expansion of Sharjah Waste to Energy Plant

30 minutes ago
 Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends dialogue sess ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed attends dialogue sessions of heads of state, govern ..

30 minutes ago
 CBI achieves AED223 million profit with 30% annual ..

CBI achieves AED223 million profit with 30% annual growth

30 minutes ago
 Department of Energy, Aldar to advance energy, wat ..

Department of Energy, Aldar to advance energy, water efficiency

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East