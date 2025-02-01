Mansour Bin Zayed Visits Ali Bin Saeed Bin Salem Al Ketbi At His Home In Al Ain
Faizan Hashmi Published February 01, 2025 | 10:00 PM
AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, paid a visit to Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in the Al Hayer area of Al Ain. During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mansour met with several residents of the area and engaged in friendly conversations with them.
The residents of Al Hayer expressed their great joy at this gracious visit, emphasising that it reflects the leadership’s deep-rooted approach of engaging with their citizens, listening to their aspirations, and addressing their needs.
They also recalled the historic visits of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to the region, remembering his continuous dedication to meeting with UAE citizens and closely following their affairs.
The visit aligns with H.H. Sheikh Mansour's commitment to strengthening social cohesion by maintaining direct communication with the UAE citizens, ensuring benefits for both the nation and its people.
Recent Stories
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf ..
Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 2024
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 2025
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 2025
Belgian parties reach agreement to form new government
Abu Dhabi records AED10.6 billion in real estate transactions in January
More Stories From Middle East
-
Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain5 minutes ago
-
Mohammed Al Sharqi issues decision establishing Fujairah Philharmonic Orchestra35 minutes ago
-
Ministerial meeting in Cairo affirms support for Gaza ceasefire, reconstruction50 minutes ago
-
Dragon Oil achieves success in exploration drilling at East Crystal Well in Gulf of Suez1 hour ago
-
UAE hosts seminar on 'European Union Sanctions and Enhancing Cooperation to Strengthen Sanction Effe ..1 hour ago
-
Rain of varying intensity expected Sunday2 hours ago
-
UAE supplies Japan with 45.6% of oil imports in December 20245 hours ago
-
27 teams qualify for Battle of Community at DUBAI GAMES 20255 hours ago
-
Israel releases 183 Palestinian prisoners in fourth swap deal batch5 hours ago
-
UAE mega projects, sustainability boost bonds, sukuk issuances5 hours ago
-
Arab Women key partners in development: Arab Parliament President6 hours ago
-
Muslim Council of Elders participates in New Delhi World Book Fair 20256 hours ago