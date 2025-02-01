Mansour bin Zayed visits Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in Al Ain

AL AIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 01st Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, and Chairman of the Presidential Court, paid a visit to Ali bin Saeed bin Salem Al Ketbi at his home in the Al Hayer area of Al Ain. During the visit, H.H. Sheikh Mansour met with several residents of the area and engaged in friendly conversations with them.

The residents of Al Hayer expressed their great joy at this gracious visit, emphasising that it reflects the leadership’s deep-rooted approach of engaging with their citizens, listening to their aspirations, and addressing their needs.

They also recalled the historic visits of the late Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan, to the region, remembering his continuous dedication to meeting with UAE citizens and closely following their affairs.

The visit aligns with H.H. Sheikh Mansour's commitment to strengthening social cohesion by maintaining direct communication with the UAE citizens, ensuring benefits for both the nation and its people.