Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest offerings from national, international companies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, visited the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025) today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The event is taking place from 17th to 21st February.

During his tour of various pavilions and stands of national and international companies, H.H. Sheikh Mansour reviewed the latest advancements in defence and military industries, including cutting-edge technologies, systems, and advanced military equipment.

Sheikh Mansour engaged in discussions with representatives of participating countries and companies, listening to briefings about their most significant innovations in defence manufacturing and their latest technological defence systems.

He highlighted that the exhibition's participation level reflects its growing global significance as a premier platform for showcasing state-of-the-art defence technologies, facilitating technology transfer, and fostering strategic partnerships between nations and companies.

He also extended thanks and appreciation to the organisers, partners, and all contributors for their efforts in ensuring the continued success and evolution of IDEX in each of its editions.

Since its inaugural edition in 1993, IDEX has witnessed significant growth in scale and international participation.

The 2025 edition of IDEX and NAVDEX has seen a 16% increase in the number of exhibiting companies, reaching 1,565 companies from 65 countries. Additionally, the total exhibition space has expanded by 10% compared to the previous edition, covering 181,501 square metres.

This year’s edition also marks the participation of 731 new companies, reflecting an 82% increase compared to the last edition, along with 41 national pavilions.

Among the exhibitors, 213 companies are UAE-based, representing 16% of the total participants, while international companies make up 84%.