Open Menu

Mansour Bin Zayed Visits IDEX 2025, Reviews Latest Offerings From National, International Companies

Umer Jamshaid Published February 17, 2025 | 07:00 PM

Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest offerings from national, international companies

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 17th Feb, 2025) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Chairman of the Presidential Court, visited the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX 2025) today at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The event is taking place from 17th to 21st February.

During his tour of various pavilions and stands of national and international companies, H.H. Sheikh Mansour reviewed the latest advancements in defence and military industries, including cutting-edge technologies, systems, and advanced military equipment.

Sheikh Mansour engaged in discussions with representatives of participating countries and companies, listening to briefings about their most significant innovations in defence manufacturing and their latest technological defence systems.

He highlighted that the exhibition's participation level reflects its growing global significance as a premier platform for showcasing state-of-the-art defence technologies, facilitating technology transfer, and fostering strategic partnerships between nations and companies.

He also extended thanks and appreciation to the organisers, partners, and all contributors for their efforts in ensuring the continued success and evolution of IDEX in each of its editions.

Since its inaugural edition in 1993, IDEX has witnessed significant growth in scale and international participation.

The 2025 edition of IDEX and NAVDEX has seen a 16% increase in the number of exhibiting companies, reaching 1,565 companies from 65 countries. Additionally, the total exhibition space has expanded by 10% compared to the previous edition, covering 181,501 square metres.

This year’s edition also marks the participation of 731 new companies, reflecting an 82% increase compared to the last edition, along with 41 national pavilions.

Among the exhibitors, 213 companies are UAE-based, representing 16% of the total participants, while international companies make up 84%.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Technology Abu Dhabi February Event All From Court

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest ..

Mansour bin Zayed visits IDEX 2025, reviews latest offerings from national, inte ..

25 seconds ago
 Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballist ..

Gear Industries unveils world’s lightest ballistic plate at IDEX 2025

42 seconds ago
 ADDED issues resolution to regulate establishment, ..

ADDED issues resolution to regulate establishment, licencing of endowment compan ..

16 minutes ago
 Deputy Commissioner launches essential immunizatio ..

Deputy Commissioner launches essential immunization campaign

3 minutes ago
 PITB-developed HRMIS digitizes over 674,000 govt o ..

PITB-developed HRMIS digitizes over 674,000 govt officers profiles

3 minutes ago
 DPO holds open court

DPO holds open court

3 minutes ago
Two traffic cops dismissed

Two traffic cops dismissed

3 minutes ago
 CSA probationary officers meet commissioner

CSA probationary officers meet commissioner

3 minutes ago
 Türkiye's ASSAN showcases latest ammunition techn ..

Türkiye's ASSAN showcases latest ammunition technologies at IDEX 2025

31 minutes ago
 BrahMos Aerospace showcases its hypersonic missile ..

BrahMos Aerospace showcases its hypersonic missile system at NAVDEX 2025

31 minutes ago
 Abu Dhabi to further enhance trade, investments wi ..

Abu Dhabi to further enhance trade, investments with China

45 minutes ago
 Zayed Higher Organisation launches 'Naqra' labs in ..

Zayed Higher Organisation launches 'Naqra' labs in Abu Dhabi, Al Ain to empower ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East