Mansour bin Zayed visits wounded servicemen at Zayed Military Hospital

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Sep, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today visited a number of the Armed Forces servicemen who were wounded while performing their national duty during operations, at Zayed Military Hospital in Abu Dhabi.

Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed was reassured by attending doctors about the health condition of the wounded soldiers. While talking to servicemen, His Highness praised their steadfastness, heroism and dedication, adding, "You are models of pride.

Future generations will remember these acts of bravery, and learn from the values of giving and sacrifice you have made during your national duty that reflect your pride and love for the homeland."

Sheikh Mansour was accompanied by Faris Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Advisor at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and Humaid Saeed Al Neyadi, Deputy Director of the Office of the Minister of Presidential Affairs.