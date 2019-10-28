Mansour bin Zayed witnesses graduation of 90 Scholarship Office students

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 28th Oct, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today witnessed, at the Emirates Palace Hotel, a ceremony organised by the Scholarship Office of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs to honour 90 foreign mission graduates for the 2017-2018 and 2018-2019 academic years.

Held under the theme, "20 Years of Future Generations," the ceremony was attended by Sheikh Nahyan bin Mubarak Al Nahyan, Minister of Tolerance; Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs; Suhail bin Mohammed Faraj Faris Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Industry; Dr. Abdullah bin Mohammed Belhaif Al Nuaimi, Minister of Infrastructure Development; Noura bint Mohammed Al Kaabi, Minister of Culture and Knowledge Development; Nasser bin Thani Al Hamli, Minister of Human Resources and Emiratisation; Hessa Essa Buhumaid, Minister of Community Development; Jameela Al Muheiri, Minister of State for Public Education; Shamma bint Suhail Faris Al Mazrui, Minister of State for Youth Affairs; Mariam Hareb Almheiri, Minister of State, a number of senior officials, as well as several education officials and the parents of the graduates.

Sheikh Mansour praised the vision of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, and His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and the support of His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, and the Supreme Council Members, Their Highnesses Rulers of the Emirates.

Sheikh Mansour congratulated the graduates on their success, stressing that they are the real wealth of their homeland and can help achieve the future aspirations of the UAE and its leadership, as well as encourage other male and female students to continue their education and study subjects compatible with their interests.

They are also needed by the country’s overall development process, both by the private and public sectors, he added.

Sheikh Mansour also stressed the keenness of the Ministry of Presidential Affairs to ingrain leadership among students and encourage them to continue their graduate studies in prestigious international universities through the office while highlighting the ministry's encouragement for outstanding students who always seek excellence and creativity, and calling on them to continue this approach, to serve the nation and its education system.

Sheikh Mansour praised the efforts of the office and its positive results in preparing national talents who have knowledge and expertise, enabling them to perform their future duties and establish the UAE’s leadership.