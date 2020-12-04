UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Mansour Bin Zayed Witnesses ‘Zayed Grand Prize For Camel Racing’

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 04th December 2020 | 08:00 PM

Mansour bin Zayed Witnesses ‘Zayed Grand Prize For Camel Racing’

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 4th December 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today witnessed the races of the "Zayed Grand prize for Camel Racing.

"

Sheikh Mansour watched the main rounds of the race of the "Al Haqayeq" category, with the attendance of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Chairman of the Emirates Camel Racing Federation, and several Sheikhs and camel owners from the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries.

Related Topics

Prime Minister UAE Abu Dhabi December 2020 From Race

Recent Stories

Encroachers occupy roadside city areas

3 minutes ago

Another Hindu family returns from India

3 minutes ago

Welsh Residents to Begin Receiving Vaccines Agains ..

3 minutes ago

Two electrocuted in Hijra Shah Muqeem muhallah,Ism ..

8 minutes ago

Explosion Near RTS Broadcaster's Office in Belgrad ..

8 minutes ago

Senior lawyer files petition for degree's verifica ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Middle East

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.