Mansour bin Zayed Witnesses ‘Zayed Grand Prize For Camel Racing’

(UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 04th Dec, 2020) ABU DHABI, 4th December 2020 (WAM) - H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, today witnessed the races of the "Zayed Grand prize for Camel Racing.

Sheikh Mansour watched the main rounds of the race of the "Al Haqayeq" category, with the attendance of Sheikh Sultan bin Hamdan Al Nahyan, Adviser to the UAE President, Chairman of the Emirates Camel Racing Federation, and several Sheikhs and camel owners from the UAE and Gulf Cooperation Council, GCC, countries.