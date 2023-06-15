UrduPoint.com

Mansour Bin Zayed, Yemeni PM Discuss Bilateral Relations, Latest Developments In Yemen Over Phone

Umer Jamshaid Published June 15, 2023 | 01:30 AM

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 15th Jun, 2023) His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of the Presidential Court, had a phone conversation with Dr. Maeen Abdulmalik, Prime Minister of the Republic of Yemen.

During the call, they discussed UAE-Yemen relations, and the latest developments in the efforts to restore peace in Yemen.

The Prime Minister of Yemen briefed Sheikh Mansour on the current situation and challenges in Yemen, and the importance of the continuity of humanitarian and developmental support.

For his part, His Highness Sheikh Mansour reiterated the UAE's commitment to continuing its efforts to support and stand by Yemen, to help serve the interests of the Yemeni people and protect their security and stability.

