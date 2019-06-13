Mansour bin Zayed, Yemeni PM discuss progress on UAE humanitarian projects in Yemen

ABU DHABI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 13th Jun, 2019) H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs, received on Thursday visiting Yemeni Prime Minister Dr Maeen Abdulmalik, to discuss progress on humanitarian, developmental and economic projects undertaken by the UAE in Yemen.

The meeting, which took place at the Presidential Place, also touched on bilateral ties and cooperation.

Ahmed Juma Al Zaabi, Minister of the Federal Supreme Council at the Ministry of Presidential Affairs, and a number of senior officials attended the meeting.