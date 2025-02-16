Open Menu

Manufacturing Jobs Hit Lowest Level In 12 Years In Korea

Faizan Hashmi Published February 16, 2025 | 11:30 AM

SEOUL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / WAM - 16th Feb, 2025) The number of jobs in the Republic of Korean manufacturing sector fell to the lowest level in 12 years in January amid weak economic growth, data showed Sunday.

The number of employed people in the manufacturing sector came to 4.39 million as of end-January, down 56,000 from a year earlier, according to the data compiled by Statistics Korea.

According to Yonhap news Agency, the January reading marked the smallest level since January 2013, when the figure came to 4.32 million.

On a monthly basis, the number of manufacturing jobs has been on a constant decline since July 2024.

The grim situation came as the economy has slowed down in Korea on slowing export growth and weak domestic demand amid tougher global competition and heightened uncertainties sparked by policy changes under the new Donald Trump administration and martial law imposition by now-suspended President Yoon Suk Yeol in December.

Employment in the construction sector also fell by 169,000 in January from a year earlier, which marked the largest on-year decline since the agency began compiling relevant data in 2013.

Despite the fall in jobs in the manufacturing and construction sectors, the total number of jobs in the country rose by 135,000 in January, led by hiring in the public health and social welfare field.

"Difficulties in the job market continue, particularly among young people, construction workers, temporary laborers and small business owners, as the economy is facing increasing downward pressure due to uncertainties at home and abroad," a finance ministry official said.

